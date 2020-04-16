BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was made in a lab.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remark in response to a question about accusations the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

