This content was published on April 30, 2019 5:33 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian national to death for producing and trafficking methamphetamine, the Global Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, cited a ruling issued by the Jiangmen Intermediate People's Court in southeastern Guangdong province in a tweet. It did name the Canadian or provide any further details.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

