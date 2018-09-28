External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 28, 2018 4:41 PM Sep 28, 2018 - 16:41

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (reuters_tickers)

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday Beijing would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade and criticized unilateral moves by some states that China believes would bring harm to all. "Protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all," Wang said in a speech at the United nations General Assembly. "Regarding trade frictions, China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. China will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure." (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Grant McCool) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters