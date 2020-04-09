This content was published on April 9, 2020 12:38 PM

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit collects a throat swab specimen from a passenger coming from Australia, for the test of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at a centralized medical observation place for inbound travellers arriving at airports in Shanghai, China March 21, 2020.China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will allocate more resources to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from its land borders, as the country still faces risks of a comeback after new clusters are identified in some regions, a central government meeting concluded on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by premier Li Keqiang and focused on coronavirus prevention work, also decided China will expand coronavirus and antibody testing to identify infected patients and asymptomatic cases, a government statement said.

China will aim to improve testing technologies, and speed up development of antiviral drugs and vaccines, it added.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

