BEIJING (Reuters) - China will pay close attention to clusters of coronavirus infections, especially in hospitals, according to a top level meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

China's northeastern city of Harbin has had several clusters of infections in local hospitals.

The government also called for efforts to increase coronavirus testing capability and produce more effective testing equipment, according to a statement on the state council's website.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Nori Shirouzu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters