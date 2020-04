This content was published on April 23, 2020 10:31 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will take samples from horses along its southern borders to check for African horse sickness after the disease was detected recently in Thailand.

The disease, highly infectious and deadly to horses, has a relatively high risk of reaching China, with the insects that carry it already present in the country, said the ministry.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

