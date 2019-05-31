SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Friday that China's militarisation of the disputed South China Sea had been "excessive."

Shanahan, speaking with reporters in Singapore on the sidelines of a defence forum, said China's actions in the South China Sea, like installing surface to air missiles, was "excessive" and "overkill."

China and the United States have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing's militarization of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

