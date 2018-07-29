External Content

BEIJING (Reuters) - Police in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun said on Sunday they had asked prosecutors to approve the arrest of 18 people at Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, a vaccine maker at the centre of a safety scandal. Calls to the company seeking comment went unanswered. China has launched sweeping spot checks on vaccine makers after Changsheng was found to have falsified data and sold ineffective vaccines for children, a case that has ignited public anger. China's drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records related to a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Tina Qiao; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

