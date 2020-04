This content was published on April 1, 2020 9:04 PM

LONDON (Reuters) - A climate summit that had been due to take place in Glasgow in November has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finland said on Wednesday.

"Glasgow's COP26 climate conference will move from November to next year due to the global coronavirus situation," said a statement from Finland's environment ministry, which quoted U.N. climate officials.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Matthew Green, editing by William James)

