External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 24, 2018 12:24 PM Jul 24, 2018 - 12:24

Oksana Shachko, activist of women's rights group Femen, speaks while painting a wall of her room in Kiev, Ukraine February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (reuters_tickers)

KIEV (Reuters) - A founding member of the Ukrainian feminist protest group Femen, Oksana Shachko, has been found dead in her apartment in Paris, Femen said on Tuesday. "RIP. The most fearless and vulnerable Oksana Shachko has left us. We mourn together with her relatives and friends and expect for the official version from the police. At the moment it is known, that yesterday, July 23, Oksana’s body was found in her apartment in Paris," it said on its official blog. Since it was founded in Kiev in 2008, the Femen movement has won notoriety in Europe for its stands - usually topless -- against sex tourism, homophobia and religious institutions. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters