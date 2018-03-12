Colombia, ELN rebels to restart stalled peace talks - president
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga(reuters_tickers)
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia and the Marxist ELN guerrilla group will restart peace talks in Ecuador, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday, after a six-week pause marked by deaths on both sides.
Santos suspended talks in January after the National Liberation Army (ELN) launched a series of bomb attacks that killed eight police officers and injured dozens, immediately following the end of the two sides' first-ever ceasefire.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Reuters