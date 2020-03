This content was published on March 21, 2020 2:18 AM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry said on Friday that confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now total 203, up by nearly a quarter from the previous day's tally of 164.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Dave Graham)

