This content was published on April 4, 2020 12:15 PM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 164 to 1,651, health authorities said on Saturday.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) said the total number of infections had increased by 6% to 16,627 over the past 24 hours.

The actual number of deaths and infections is higher than the official figure due to a lack of widespread testing for the coronavirus, the RIVM has said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018