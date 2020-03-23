AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 13% from a day earlier and 34 more people died, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.

The number of infections increased at the slowest pace in percentage terms since the first coronavirus case was reported in the Netherlands on Feb. 27.

There were 545 new infections, taking the total to 4,749.

The death toll rose to 213, with victims aged between 55 and 97. The average age was 82.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters