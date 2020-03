This content was published on March 12, 2020 2:18 PM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% to 614 on Thursday, health officials said.

The bulk of the infections, 273, are in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

