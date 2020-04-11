FILE PHOTO: Vital Kamerhe, leader of the Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) party, attends a meeting with Congo's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and observers from the Southern African Development Community(SADC) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - A Congolese court denied bail to the president's chief of staff Vital Kamerhe on Saturday, ordering his detention in jail for 15 days pending an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds for a government infrastructure programme.

Kamerhe, who made a pact to back President Felix Tshisekedi in a 2018 election in the expectation of succeeding him in 2023, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa after giving testimony to public prosecutors.

Kamerhe and Tshisekedi campaigned on promises to clean up corruption in Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kamerhe's arrest has rocked the political establishment.

"The court is convinced that there is an absolute necessity that he should be placed in preventive detention for the further investigation of the present case since there are serious indications of guilt against him," said the court ruling issued by a panel of three judges.

The prosecutor leading the case says Kamerhe, who managed a $304 million public works project, diverted money to fake companies, including $47 million slated for public housing and $10 million for buying medicines, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Kamerhe has denied all the accusations of wrong-doing in relation to the government's flagship building project, known as the 100-days programme, and said it was not his responsibility to monitor the allocation of the funds, the documents show.

Transparency advocates see the investigation as a litmus test case for Tshisekedi's commitment to stopping Congo's endemic graft, which they say was rampant under former President Joseph Kabila.

The probe risks ripping apart the fragile coalition between Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) and Kamerhe's Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC).

"This pre-trial detention is a victory for the struggle for the establishment of good governance, democracy and the rule of law in the DRC," said Valery Madianga, spokesperson for the Observatory of Public Expenditure, a civil society group.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Helen Popper)

