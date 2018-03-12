External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 12, 2018 4:49 PM Mar 12, 2018 - 16:49

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Exiled Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi vowed on Monday to return to Democratic Republic of Congo by June to lodge his candidacy for a presidential election to replace President Joseph Kabila, currently scheduled for December. "I'm not scared of returning to Congo," Katumbi told a news conference in Johannesburg. He left Congo in May 2016 for medical treatment after being accused by prosecutors of hiring mercenaries. "I will be there to present my candidacy," he said, although he declined to give a more precise date. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alison Williams) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters