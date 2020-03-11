Health care worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have novel coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

By Alexandra Alper, David Shepardson and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration was set on Wednesday to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries to fight coronavirus, sources said, as a top U.S. health official warned that the pandemic "is going to get worse" in the United States after ravaging China, Italy and other countries.

The potential new measures could mirror a ban on travel to the United States placed on foreigners who visited China in the prior two weeks, which was later extended to Iran, sources familiar with the discussions said. Advisories recommending Americans cancel travel to certain European countries are also under consideration, the people said.

The Trump administration is exploring cutting taxes to protect the economy, Democratic presidential candidates are cancelling events and New York's governor said the federal government had "fallen down on the job" as officials scrambled to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

It was not immediately clear whether the White House would announce travel measures on Wednesday, but one source said new travel advisories could possibly be disclosed. Vice President Mike Pence was to meet later at the White House with members of the coronavirus task force.

Two weeks ago, the State Department issued a travel advisory calling on U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Italy, where authorities said on Wednesday the death toll from the outbreak had jumped 31% to 827 in 24 hours.

The World Health Organization described the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness that can be fatal, as a pandemic on Wednesday for the first time.

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing that the outbreak would only get worse in the United States.

"We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now. How much worse they will get will depend on our ability to do two things: To contain the influx of people who are infected coming from outside and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country," Fauci told the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

"Bottom line: It's going to get worse," Fauci said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was looking into taking steps that could put hundreds of billions of dollars into the U.S. economy to shield it from a slowdown brought on by the disruption from coronavirus.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said federal leaders were working with local officials in the hardest-hit states, including Washington, California, New York, Massachusetts and Florida, saying "strong mitigation steps" could help buy valuable time.

The governor of New York, however, said federal officials had left states scrambling to act on their own, including ramping up testing for the highly contagious respiratory illness.

"We can't wait for the federal government because it's not going to happen," said Andrew Cuomo, who has deployed the National Guard to help contain an outbreak in the suburbs of New York City.

"The federal government has just fallen down on the job," Cuomo, a Democrat, told MSNBC, adding that he had told other state governors, "You're on your own."

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen steadily and has affected almost three-quarters of U.S. states. More than 1,000 cases and 31 deaths have been reported.

DISRUPTIONS TO DAILY LIFE

Daily life in the United States has been increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences cancelled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

Public gatherings have been suspended in a coronavirus "hot zone" in New Rochelle, a New York City suburb.

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were reassessing how to campaign in the face of the spreading outbreak, after the former vice president nearly swept a big day of nominating contests.

The two candidates cancelled election night rallies on Tuesday, citing recommendations from public health officials to avoid assembling large indoor crowds.

Biden's campaign also scrapped a Thursday get-out-the-vote event in Florida, which holds a primary vote next week to nominate a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The White House is examining tax relief measures, loan guarantees, reimbursing workers for lost pay, aid to small and mid-sized businesses and support for airlines, hotels and other travel businesses, Mnuchin said.

"Whatever we do, kind of in the next 48 hours, that's just the first step. We'll be back. And I think there's big bipartisan support. People understand that we have to help small and medium-sized businesses and certain industries," Mnuchin told a House committee.

A central feature of the administration's plan to counter the economic effects of coronavirus is payroll tax relief, although the extent and duration of the proposal were unclear.

Trump is scheduled to meet with bank executives at the White House on Wednesday.

New York and Washington state are struggling to make testing for the virus widely available, with local officials estimating it could take weeks to reach peak testing capacity.

An unidentified flaw in test kits distributed by the federal government in February, which gave some false results, has set the country back in containing an outbreak that has infected more than 121,000 people worldwide.

Pence said on March 4 that roughly 1.5 million tests would be available by the end of that week, while Trump told reporters on Friday that "anyone who wants a test, gets a test".

But more than a week later, the ramp-up has been much slower due to regulatory hurdles at the federal and state level, as well as logistical and technical challenges, according to healthcare providers, public health officials and test makers.

A package of Democratic proposals to address problems arising from the coronavirus outbreak could be voted on by the House as early as this week, including paid sick leave for those affected, a House Democratic aide said.

(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, David Lawder, Andrea Shalal, and Richard Cowan in Washington and Maria Caspani and Michael Erman in New York; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

