This content was published on March 25, 2020 10:03 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk near a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has surged to 658, with new daily cases at a record 163, the government's official coronavirus website showed on Wednesday.

An earlier report on one of Russia's coronavirus monitoring websites had said the number of total cases was 516.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

