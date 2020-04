This content was published on April 17, 2020 1:36 PM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,235 to 30,449, Dutch health authorities said on Friday.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 144 to 3,459 the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes