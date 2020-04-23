TOKYO (Reuters) - About 40 more crew on an Italian cruise ship docked in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, bringing the total to about 90.

The Costa Atlantica was taken into a shipyard in Nagasaki in late February after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for scheduled repairs in China. Nagasaki officials have said they hoped to complete testing of all 623 crew soon.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

