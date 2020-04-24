PARIS (Reuters) - The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told a French Senate hearing that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis but Britain would suffer the most.

(This story corrects to clarify that Amelie de Montchalin was speaking at a French Senate hearing, not speaking to reporters)

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams and Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters