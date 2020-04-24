This content was published on April 24, 2020 11:15 AM

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin arrives at a General Affairs Councilc meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told a French Senate hearing that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis but Britain would suffer the most.

(This story corrects to clarify that Amelie de Montchalin was speaking at a French Senate hearing, not speaking to reporters)

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams and Editing by Kevin Liffey)

