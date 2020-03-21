This content was published on March 21, 2020 5:27 PM

FILE PHOTO: Italian army soldiers patrol streets after being deployed to the region of Lombardy to enforce the lockdown against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milan, Italy, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by 546 in a day to 3,095, officials said on Saturday.

It is the highest daily increase since the outbreak emerged.

Lombardy's head of welfare, Giulio Gallera, said the number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, had increased by 3,251 to 25,515.

On Friday, Italy's death toll stood at 4,032, the highest in the world.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; editing by Jason Neely)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018