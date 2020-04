This content was published on April 2, 2020 1:14 PM

FILE PHOTO: Pubs and bars at the famous Leidseplein have closed their doors in response to a rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of deaths caused by an infection with the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 166 to 1,339, health authorities said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country increased by 8% to 14,697, the Dutch Institute for Public Health said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

