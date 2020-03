This content was published on March 31, 2020 1:20 PM

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance van with a patient leaves Bernhoven hospital, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Uden, Netherlands, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the coronavirus epidemic has risen by 175 to 1,039, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed infections increased by 845 to 12,595, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

