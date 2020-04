This content was published on April 13, 2020 1:03 PM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 86 to 2,823, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.

The National Institute for Public Health said total confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 964 to 26,551.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter)

