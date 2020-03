This content was published on March 26, 2020 8:23 PM

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rican Health Minister Daniel Salas said on Thursday that there are 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central American nation, bringing the total number or cases to 231.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

