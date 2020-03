This content was published on March 20, 2020 8:51 PM

FILE PHOTO: A public health worker records a woman's temperature before she enters a health center, as part of preventive measure against the coronavirus, in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica currently has 109 active cases of coronavirus infection, the health ministry said on Friday.

Two people have died from coronavirus in the Central American country and two infected people have been discharged from hospital, the ministry said. Those four cases are not included in the 109.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo)

