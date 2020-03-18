SAN JOSE (Reuters) - The Costa Rican health ministry said on Wednesday that it had reported its first death due to coronavirus, an 87-year-old man who had been hospitalized west of the capital.

"At 4:15 p.m. the first person in Costa Rica died as a result of COVID-19, a senior citizen," Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado wrote in a post on Twitter. "We stand in solidarity with his family... Only together and with solidarity will we pass through this national emergency."

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; writing by Julia Love)

