FILE PHOTO: U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday unsealed about 2,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. financier facing charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls.

The documents were released by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, as part of a defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers, against Ghislaine Maxwell, who she has said acted as a procurer for Epstein.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of sex trafficking in girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005.

Maxwell has not been criminally charged. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Maxwell for comment. The documents were released after the appeals court rejected her bid to keep them under seal.

(Reporting by New York Newsroom; Editing by Bill Rigby)

