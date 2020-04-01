This content was published on April 1, 2020 7:17 PM

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concern on Wednesday about "the rapid escalation and global spread" of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

"In the past 5 weeks there has been a near exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in past week," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

"In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," Tedros said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland; Editing by Franklin Paul)

