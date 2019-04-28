(Reuters) - A giant construction crane collapsed across a Seattle intersection on Saturday, killing four people and injuring three others, police and fire officials said.

The crane fell from a building site at about 3:30 p.m. local time, crushing five cars and damaging a sixth at the intersection of Fairview Avenue North and Mercer Street, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Three men and a woman were killed, two of whom were in the crane and two in separate vehicles, local media reported. A man and woman in their 20s and a 4-month-old baby were taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters