This content was published on April 28, 2019 2:00 AM

Damage after a construction crane collapsed is seen on the roof of a building in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. CHAD TILLEKERATNE/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A giant construction crane collapsed across a Seattle intersection on Saturday, killing four people and injuring three others, police and fire officials said.

The crane fell from a building site at about 3:30 p.m. local time, crushing five cars and damaging a sixth at the intersection of Fairview Avenue North and Mercer Street, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Three men and a woman were killed, two of whom were in the crane and two in separate vehicles, local media reported. A man and woman in their 20s and a 4-month-old baby were taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

