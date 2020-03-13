ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has decided to close schools and universities for two weeks, starting from Monday, to fight the spreading of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.

"From Monday there will be no classes in the schools and universities for two weeks. The classes will be organised through special TV programmes and online," he said.

Croatia has so far recorded 31 cases of the coronavirus infection, while one person has recovered. There has been no fatalities.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters