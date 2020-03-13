This content was published on March 13, 2020 11:57 AM

FILE PHOTO: Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic speaks during a joint statement to the press in the village of Kastanies, near the Greek-Turkish border, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has decided to close schools and universities for two weeks, starting from Monday, to fight the spreading of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.

"From Monday there will be no classes in the schools and universities for two weeks. The classes will be organised through special TV programmes and online," he said.

Croatia has so far recorded 31 cases of the coronavirus infection, while one person has recovered. There has been no fatalities.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018