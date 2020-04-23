This content was published on April 23, 2020 5:55 PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will move forward plans to ease its coronavirus lockdown by two weeks to get most businesses and restaurants operating again by May 25, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday.

The central European country had already relaxed some restrictions on public life to allow smaller shops to reopen from next week, but will also now include stores with up to 2,500 sqm of space to do so, he said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes