PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

"We issue a ban on entry for all foreigners as of midnight from Sunday to Monday, except those with residency or short-term permits of over 90 days," Babis told a televised news conference after an extraordinary government session.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans)

