This content was published on April 14, 2020 5:40 PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czechs will be continue to be required to wear masks for the time being to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Tuesday.

The virus reproduction or transmission rate, dubbed "R", is now less than 1 - meaning a person with the virus infects less than 1 person on average and that the epidemic was in decline, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula added at a news conference.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alison Williams)

