This content was published on February 18, 2019 12:43 PM

FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a parliamentary session during a no-confidence vote for the government he leads, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 23, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A meeting of the central European Visegrad group countries scheduled to start in Israel in Monday has been cancelled after Poland pulled out, news agency CTK said, citing Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Babis said bilateral discussions would take place instead, while the summit may be rescheduled for the second half of this year, CTK reported.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

