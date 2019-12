This content was published on December 28, 2019 10:01 AM

A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A bomb blast at a busy checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, according to an ambulance service official.

"So far, we've carried 61 dead people and 51 others injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is sure to rise," Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin ambulances, told Reuters.

(Writing by David Clarke; Editing by Frances Kerry)

