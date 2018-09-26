External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 26, 2018 4:47 PM Sep 26, 2018 - 16:47

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen speaks as he gives a statement at President office in Male, Maldives September 24, 2018. President Media//Handout via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

MALE (Reuters) - The party of defeated Maldives' president Abdulla Yameen has requested a delay in the publication of the final results for an election for which Yameen conceded defeat on Monday, Elections Commission chief Ahmed Shareef said on Wednesday. "PPM (Progressive Party of Maldives) has raised some concerns and asked the commission to delay the announcement of the official results," Shareef told Reuters. Shareef said the "lawful deadline" for issuing final results was Sunday and the Commission had not yet decided on the PPM's request. "The Commission has not been briefed on the nature of the complaints yet, but there are allegations of fraud from what I understand," he said. (Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robin Pomeroy) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters