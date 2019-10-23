This content was published on October 23, 2019 4:25 PM

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar is seen during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2019. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects that disagreements with the United States over production of F-35 fighter jets will be overcome, its defence minister told Reuters, adding Ankara remained at the centre of NATO despite criticism from allies of its incursion into Syria.

In an interview on Wednesday, Hulusi Akar also said he hoped U.S. sanctions would only be temporary over Turkey's assault this month on the Kurdish YPG militia in northeastern Syria.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

