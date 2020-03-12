This content was published on March 12, 2020 5:54 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Democratic Party on Thursday said it will hold its upcoming debate between presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in Washington DC rather than in Arizona to reduce cross-country travel as the nation confronts a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The debate will take place on Sunday in a CNN studio in the nation's capital with no live audience, Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Diane Craft)

