This content was published on March 17, 2020 7:29 PM

FILE PHOTO: Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen leaves after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Public crowds of more than 10 people will be banned in Denmark starting Wednesday at 10am local time in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

All restaurants, bars, cafees, night clubs as well as gyms, tanning centers and tattoo parlours will be required to shut down for two week until March 30, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at press conference.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Andreas Mortensen)

