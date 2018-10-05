External Content

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark plans to build a new island near Copenhagen's harbour, which could be the site for housing for 35,000 people, prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said at a press meeting on Friday. The island proposal, which still needs parliamentary backing, would also protect the city from rising sea levels and could be fully established by 2070. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

