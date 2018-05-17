External Content

May 17, 2018

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark said on Thursday it would pull around 60 special forces from Iraq, as most areas once controlled by Islamic State have been liberated. The gradual pull-back will conclude in late autumn, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Denmark will still have around 180 military personnel posted to the al-Asad air base in Iraq, and contribute to radar surveillance as part of an international coalition fighting the Islamist militant group. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

