This content was published on April 14, 2020 3:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at her office in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 6, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's government wants to reopen society quicker than previously anticipated, as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

"The number of hospitalizations have not risen, they have fallen. And the number of people in intensive care is also falling," Frederiksen told a news briefing, without specifying the details of the government's proposal.

The proposal will be discussed with other parties in parliament later on Tuesday, Frederiksen said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

