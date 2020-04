This content was published on April 6, 2020 7:22 PM

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will reopen day cares and schools for children in first to fifth grade starting April 15, if the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths remain stable, the country's prime minister said on Monday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018