This content was published on March 9, 2020 9:14 AM

DUBAI (Reuters) - A regional travel and tourism fair in Dubai in April has been postponed until June 28 - July 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, its organisers said on Monday.

The Arabian Travel Market was scheduled to take place on April 19 - 22.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

