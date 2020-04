This content was published on April 16, 2020 1:13 PM

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,061 to 29,214, health authorities said on Thursday, with 181 new deaths.

The total death toll in the country is 3,315, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes