AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,172, or 16%, to 8,603, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 new deaths.

The country's death total is now 546.

The Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update that the increase in rate of spread of the virus appears to be slowing.

It said it hoped to be able to say "within several days" whether social distancing and other measures taken mid-month were working to slow the outbreak's spread.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)

