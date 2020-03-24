AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 811 on Tuesday, a 17% increase from a day earlier, to a total of 5,560, health authorities said.

There were 63 new deaths, the largest increase yet, bringing the country's total to 276, the National Institute for Health said in a daily update.

The institute said it expected measures undertaken in the Netherlands this month, such as closing restaurants, and schools and a ban on public gatherings, would only begin to show up in the case numbers "at the end of this week or beginning of next week".

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)

